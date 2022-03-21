TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the 2022 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

10th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW, from Constitution Avenue to 18 th Street, NW

18th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

19th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

27th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street, NW, from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street, NW, from Adams Mill Road to 24 th Street, NW

Adams Mill Road, NW, from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road, NW, from 16 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Harvard Street, NW, from 5 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

4 th Street to 5 th Street, NW, from Bryant Street to Harvard Street, NW

Bryant Street, NW, from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NW

North Capitol Street, from Bryant Street to Adams Street, NW

K Street, NE, from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NE

H Street, NE, from 1 st Street to 14 th Street, NE

13 th Street, NE from H street to Constitution Avenue, NE

Constitution Avenue, NE, from 1 st Street to 14 th Street, NE

C Street, NE, from 14th Street to 22nd Street, NE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NE

H Street from 4 th Street to 13 th Street, NE

13 th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE

C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street, NE

Half Marathon Map