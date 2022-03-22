Top-10 Crypto Exchange DigiFinex Announces Listing of Quantum Cryptocurrency - Quantum Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiFinex Global (DigiFinex.com) has announced that it will be listing quantum cryptocurrency - Quantum Assets (QA), on the DigiFinex.com Exchange on 22 March, 2022 at 18:00 (GMT+8)
Quantum Assets uses quantum phenomena (quantum tunneling of electrons) to upgrade cryptographic keys into quantum keys. Quantum keys cannot be hacked by any computer system, quantum or otherwise.
QA are using this technology to release Quantum Bitcoin. Holders of QA at relevant blocks will receive guaranteed airdrops of Quantum Bitcoin.
To View the full announcement, visit: https://digifinex.zendesk.com/hc/zh-tw/articles/4952642746905
Key Takeaways:
DigiFinex announced the exchange launch of Quantum Assets Token on with three trading pairs available: QA/USDT, QA/ETH, & QA/BTC
Quantum Assets is set to launch Quantum Bitcoin on its own quantum mainnet, and delivers a unique reward program to allow the crypto community to be a part of the biggest upgrade in crypto history.
Quantum Assets
Quantum Assets
Quantum Digital Assets Ltd
