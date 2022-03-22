Quantum computing and crypto top questions answered
Quantum computing will be apocalyptic to crypto. Being on the right side of the quantum revolution will mean huge profits for those who back the right projects.USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does the potential disruption of quantum look like for the crypto world?
Quantum computing if left unchecked would be apocalyptic to the crypto world. This is as the cryptography which common chain protocols rely upon to function are ultimately deterministic and algorithm-based. These algorithms whilst complicated are prone to deconstruction by quantum computers which will have the ability to determine patterns and operate in combinations and speeds not currently possible on conventional computing systems. Quantum computing however represents an amazing opportunity for quantum protocols, that is protocols which use quantum technology/computing to operate. Presently, the only project using true quantum technology in crypto is Quantum Assets on the Binance Smart Chain, QA uses actual quantum phenomena, quantum tunneling of electrons to upgrade cryptographic keys to quantum keys and are using that technology to release Quantum Bitcoin. For more information visit www.quantumassets.vg
What's the simple version that crypto investors need to keep in mind?
The threat is real. Quantum computers such as IBM’s Quantum System One exist and more innovations are being made in the space every day. It’s not a problem for the future it’s a problem for now. Being proactive about a solution to the problem quantum poses as opposed to being reactive and attempting to mop up the mess once the damage is done is critical. Investors should pick crypto’s based on their plans for protecting their cryptography from attacks from quantum systems.
How does quantum encryption fit into that?
Quantum cryptography cannot be hacked by any computer system quantum or otherwise. This technology can change the very future of crypto security now and remove the threat posed by quantum computers. The only project in crypto to use quantum technology Quantum Assets on the Binance Smart Chain uses real quantum phenomena, quantum tunneling of electrons which are totally unpredictable and entirely random to produce quantum cryptographic keys. If something is truly random it follows that it cannot be reverse-engineered and is theoretically impossible to breach.
What are the advantages of quantum that come with riding the potential disruptive side of it?
Having a solution that everyone will need is a wonderful thing. There will be an immense demand for quantum cryptography to protect against quantum computing. Being on the right side of the quantum revolution will mean huge profits and windfalls for those investors who back the right projects. The moon is the limit for those projects that take the quantum threat seriously and innovate solutions to mitigate it.
Where can I buy quantum crypto?
Quantum Assets is set to list on DigiFinex a top 10 global centralized crypto exchange. QA's DigiFinex listing presents an opportunity for those looking to be on the right side of the quantum revolution and invest in the only crypto using true quantum technology. For more information about this listing please visit: https://digifinex.zendesk.com/hc/zh-tw/articles/4952642746905
Moreover, it should be noted that Quantum Assets delivers a unique reward program to allow the crypto community to be a part of the biggest upgrade in crypto history. Holders of Quantum Assets Tokens (QA) at relevant blocks (time periods) are guaranteed airdrops of new Quantum Assets as they are launched.
QA holders will receive guaranteed airdrops of Quantum Bitcoin. The same applies to all other progressive quantum digital asset launches. You can effectively buy one token to collect them all.
