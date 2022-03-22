Cortex Hub launches Ecosystem Lab in Partnership with Arm Limited

The launch of the Arm Ecosystem lab demonstrates Arm’s continued commitment to creating access to opportunity everywhere compute happens” — Will Abbey, SVP Sales and Partner Enablement, Arm

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support digitization initiatives across the Eastern Cape in South Africa, Cortex Hub today announced the launch of the Arm Ecosystem lab in partnership with Arm Limited. The lab will focus on demonstrating Arm’s IP products, software, and solutions capabilities, as well as introducing Arm’s technology ecosystem to South Africa. Planned outcomes from the lab include the engagement, education, and cultivation of local technology ecosystems while making Arm a central pillar of the compute requirements across the region.

The Arm Ecosystem lab is located within the Cortex Hub’s location in East London, Eastern Cape is strategically situated within a cluster of major universities, as well as the significant manufacturing sectors of East London, most notably the Automotive Cluster.

“The launch of the Arm Ecosystem lab demonstrates Arm’s continued commitment to creating access to opportunity everywhere compute happens,” said Will Abbey, SVP Sales and Partner Enablement, Arm. “We will work together with Cortex Hub to introduce Arm technology to the South African technology ecosystem, ensuring this rapidly growing economy can accelerate access to innovation and opportunity.”

The Ecosystem lab marks another significant milestone for Arm following the recent MoU signing with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The ecosystem model for this lab, developed in partnership with the Cortex Hub, will serve as a blueprint for planned expansions of the Ecosystem lab model across Africa and South America.

“This relationship will strengthen South Africa’s position in the global digital ecosystem. We are confident that the Cortex Hub will provide knowledge resources for technologists that are interested in System on Chip (SoC) and the general compute ecosystem,” said Andile Ngcaba, Chairman of Convergence Partners and Patron of the Cortex Hub. “We call on the entrepreneurs of the Cortex Hub to work very hard to put the Arm lab to great use.”

Throughout the year, the planned programs and initiatives in the lab will be geared towards accelerating Arm adoption across the ecosystem and equipping startups and developer communities in the region with Arm based tools and resources. In addition, the lab will offer much needed access to the Arm ecosystem along with custom versions of workshops, training, tech talks, tools, and technology resources.

“South Africa is a hotbed for technological innovation, attracting some of the brightest learners, researchers, and technologists on the continent,” said Stephen Ozoigbo, Senior Director, Business Development, Emerging Economies, Arm. “At Arm, we are excited to work with these brilliant minds - creating programming and initiatives centered on accelerating access and adoption of Arm technology that will enable them to change the world through compute.”

Other stakeholders to benefit from the lab include young learners and technology hobbyists. Through a combination of industry events and activities within the Cortex Hub, the Arm Ecosystem lab will provide opportunities for young learners to interact with Arm solutions and build foundational skills that will introduce them to the world of compute with practical guidance.

Activities within the lab are also expected to support industry and public sector partners of the Cortex Hub as they embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution and seek out innovative and sustainable technology solutions.

About Cortex Hub

The Cortex Hub is a non-profit technology incubator that is focused on supporting technology development in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa. The Hub has been a center for innovative startups since 2014, supporting startups with technology resources and catalyzing the creation of market-ready solutions with social impact. We have successfully incubated and accelerated multiple startups over the years, and we believe that entrepreneurship and skill development are the core pillars of economic growth. The Hub currently has several internal labs that satisfy a variety of ecosystem innovation and testing needs, including our Bare Metal Lab, Robotics Lab, Electronics Hardware Lab, and Automotive Ethernet Lab.