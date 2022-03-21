An Update for Industrial Hemp Cultivators

As per H.B. 385 Hemp and CBD Amendments, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) will no longer be responsible for regulating and licensing hemp producers in Utah. All interested producers will need to apply for and obtain a USDA license. The requirements for processing, product and retail licenses will not be changing. UDAF will be holding a webinar to explain this transition, the requirements of the USDA program and how to apply for a USDA license.

When: Tuesday March 29th 11:00 MDT to 12:00 MDT (1:00EST to 2:00EST)

Where: Zoom Link (to be added once available) A 20-minute PowerPoint presentation will be included, please have access to a computer or smart-phone if possible.

Below are some basic instructions to start the application process for a USDA license. This process is done online using our new Hemp e-Management Platform (HeMP).

There is no fee for the license, but there is an $18 charge for the FBI Identity Summary Check. The process for obtaining this background report is through the FBI and requires fingerprinting. https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to our website for those unable to join the call. Please email farmbill.hemp@usda.gov or call (202) 720-2491 with any questions.