Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

An Update for Industrial Hemp Cultivators

As per H.B. 385 Hemp and CBD Amendments, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) will no longer be responsible for regulating and licensing hemp producers in Utah. All interested producers will need to apply for and obtain a USDA license. The requirements for processing, product and retail licenses will not be changing. UDAF will be holding a webinar to explain this transition, the requirements of the USDA program and how to apply for a USDA license.

As per H.B. 385 Hemp and CBD Amendments, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) will no longer be responsible for regulating and licensing hemp producers in Utah. All interested producers will need to apply for and obtain a USDA license. The requirements for processing, product and retail licenses will not be changing. UDAF will be holding a webinar to explain this transition, the requirements of the USDA program and how to apply for a USDA license.

 

When: Tuesday March 29th 11:00 MDT to 12:00 MDT (1:00EST to 2:00EST)

Where: Zoom Link (to be added once available) A 20-minute PowerPoint presentation will be included, please have access to a computer or smart-phone if possible.

 

Below are some basic instructions to start the application process for a USDA license. This process is done online using our new Hemp e-Management Platform (HeMP).

There is no fee for the license, but there is an $18 charge for the FBI Identity Summary Check. The process for obtaining this background report is through the FBI and requires fingerprinting. https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks.

  • Create an eAuth account as a “Customer”. You may also view this eAuth sign up video for detailed registration instructions.
  • Verify your identity through eAuth. Once your eAuth account is created, verify your identity by logging in and choosing Verify My Identity. From here you can choose to either verify your identity online by answering a few identity-related questions or through your nearest USDA Service Center.
  • Once you have completed the eAuth process, you can log in at https://hemp.ams.usda.gov/ using your eAuth login information. There you will click “Sign-up” and create your HeMP account, complete the online application attach the results from the FBI report for all Key Participants and submit the application.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to our website for those  unable to join the call. Please email farmbill.hemp@usda.gov or call (202) 720-2491 with any questions.

 

 

You just read:

An Update for Industrial Hemp Cultivators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.