Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces the Acquisition of J-Cal Investments Aquaponics Vertical Farm

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of all of the Aquaponics assets of J-Cal Investments Inc. ("Aquaponics") (the "Transaction"). Our Aquaponics Vertical Farm is a intensive, small footprint, high-density, natural food crop production facility located in Strathcona County, Alberta. Aquaponics is well-suited to address current concerns around food security and stability since vertical farming can be used in urban agriculture, remote communities, industrial camps, and commercial deployments using aquaculture to create a sustainable all-natural growing facility that specializes in specialty crops and herbs that are used in food production and in the creation of nutrition products in North America. The facility is built to Canada HACCP and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standards allowing for a controlled growing environment that leads to the production of the highest quality specialty products such as micro-greens, leafy vegetables, commercial vine crops and select herbal plants creating food sovereignty in areas that lack year round agriculture production.

The acquisition was completed pursuant to a asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated March 15, 2022. Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, the shareholders of J-Cal Investments Inc. (the "Vendor") received aggregate consideration of 6,469,306 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to the Vendor at the closing time. The Price per Share at the close of the market on the day prior was $.12.

According to Joseph Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, "The acquisition of the J-Cal Investments Aquaponics Facility is an important first step in the development of our food development strategy, identifying potential expansion locations to realize a goal of promoting food security and stability in regions that do not have that current capability. We continue to be driven by our mission to help others make a difference in their health, we continue to execute our plan in becoming a global vertically integrated player in the organic, natural food, and supplement marketplace.”

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the Company, please contact: Joseph Byrne, President & Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

