Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

March 23 EPA Webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program

On Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm, the EPA will host the first informational webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program.

The Clean School Bus Program will provides $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. Each year, approximately $500 million will be available exclusively for electric school buses and approximately $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses. The EPA anticipates that the 2022 Clean School Bus Program application period will open to the public in late April and close in July.

The link to the webinar and other events can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/events-related-clean-school-bus-program#webinar.

All program information and updates can be found at www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

March 23 EPA Webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.