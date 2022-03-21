March 23 EPA Webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program

On Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm, the EPA will host the first informational webinar on the 2022 Clean School Bus Program.

The Clean School Bus Program will provides $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. Each year, approximately $500 million will be available exclusively for electric school buses and approximately $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses. The EPA anticipates that the 2022 Clean School Bus Program application period will open to the public in late April and close in July.

The link to the webinar and other events can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/events-related-clean-school-bus-program#webinar.

All program information and updates can be found at www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.