Governor Ducey Selects New Education Board Members

Governor Thanks Outgoing Board Of Regents, State Board Of Education Members

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today selected two community leaders to join the Arizona Board of Regents and seven education leaders to join the State Board of Education.

“The dedicated members of the Arizona Board of Regents and the State Board of Education do incredible work,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is grateful to the outgoing members for their service and commitment to students’ success, and for their steady hand in guiding our educational institutions during the pandemic. Our new board members have big shoes to fill, but I am confident that with their new energy, fresh ideas and diverse backgrounds, we will be able to continue strengthening education for our students.”

The Arizona Board of Regents is the governing body for the state’s public universities: Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. The board provides policy guidance in such areas as: academic and student affairs; financial and human resource programs; student tuition, fees, and financial aid programs; university capital development plans; strategic plans; legal affairs; and public and constituent outreach.

The Governor selected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Regents:

Gregg Brewster is a senior sales executive who established Brewster HealthCare Consulting. He was previously regional vice president of sales and commercial services for Owens & Minor, a global health care company. Brewster’s expertise includes health care, supply chain management and transportation. He is a member of the AORN Foundation Board of Directors, as well as an active participant on the Arizona State University Alumni Board.

Doug Goodyear is CEO and a founding partner of DCI Group, an Arizona- and Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm. Throughout the course of his decades-long tenure, DCI Group has grown from a single-client startup to one of the country’s largest independently-owned public affairs firms with a host of Fortune 500 corporations and industry associations as clients. Goodyear was active in the Phoenix chapter of the Young Presidents' Organization and has been an Arizona resident since 1998.

The departing members on the Board of Regents include William Ridenour and Ronald Shoopman. Governor Ducey is thankful to each of them for the leadership they provided to Arizona’s public universities throughout their eight-year terms.

The State Board of Education was created by the Arizona Constitution with a mission to develop successful citizens through robust public education. The State Board oversees the public school system by establishing policies, setting courses of study and gathering data on pupil performance.

The Governor selected the following individuals to serve on the Board:

Jason Catanese is an algebra and geometry teacher at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School in the Isaac School District. He is also chairman and executive director of the Camp Catanese Foundation and is a co-founder of the Foundation. He is also the camp director of Camp Catanese and is a former national teacher of the year for Teach For America.

Jenny Clark is founder and CEO of Love Your School, a non-profit organization that helps families navigate the school options available to them. Clark is passionate about empowering families and schools to share more about the ways Arizona kids are learning, growing and loving their education – whether they are in district, charter, private, online, homeschool, microschool, learning pod or receive an Arizona Empowerment Scholarship.

Jacqui Clay currently serves as the Cochise County superintendent of schools. Clay has been a teacher, an assistant principal and director of career technical education. She also served as an Army Command Sergeant Major for 25 years.

Dr. Scott Hagerman has served as the superintendent of the Tanque Verde School District since 2017. Dr. Hagerman’s experience includes his current leadership as superintendent of Continental Elementary School District, and past positions as director of exceptional education for Tucson Unified School District, principal of Kellond Elementary School and as a classroom teacher.

Katherine Haley has nearly 20 years of experience in public policy and philanthropy. Over the course of her career, she has expanded educational opportunity, built coalitions to advance federal policies that improve school choice and strengthened students’ workforce readiness.

Julia Meyerson is the founder and executive director of Vista College Prep, a high-performing charter school with three locations spread across South Phoenix and Maryvale. Born and raised in central Phoenix, Meyerson joined Teach For America after college and taught in Brooklyn, New York.

Karla Phillips-Krivickas has over 20 years of experience in state and federal policy. The CEO and founder of Think Inclusion, Phillips-Krivickas uses her unique professional and personal experiences to advise education leaders on sound policy and best practices to advance academic achievement for all students, including those with disabilities.

The departing members on the State Board of Education include Calvin Baker, Jill Broussard, Michele Kaye, Janice Mak, Luke Narducci, Armando Ruiz and Patricia Welborn.

Governor Ducey is thankful to each of these members for their leadership and service to the State throughout their terms on this critically important Board.

