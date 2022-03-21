EXTECH HOSTS FIRST ANNUAL TRADESHOW AND LEARNING EVENT
Contractors, architects, building owners and developers to attend the first Extech Open, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe on Wednesday, March 23.
Our exclusive group of vendor sponsors are eager to help introduce new products and concepts, as well as lead classes to help our customers earn industry credits.”NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extech Building Materials, the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders and contractors, is excited to welcome contractors, architects, building owners and developers to their first Extech Open, taking place at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe on March 23, 2022.
— Tim Feury, President
Eric Jones, Director of Product, Business and Market Development says that “The Extech Open stands to be the season-opener event everyone looks forward to each Spring.” He says that “Our exclusive group of vendor sponsors are eager to help introduce new products and concepts, as well as lead classes to help our customers earn industry credits.” Tim Feury, President of Extech Building Materials, added that “Extech has always made it a priority to help their customers in every way possible, and that includes product and application education. Among the 50 vendor sponsors in attendance, their Platinum sponsors include Cambridge Pavers and Sika. The Terre Company, Liberty Building Materials, and Gotham Architectural, all Extech Building Materials Companies, are also showcasing their different products and services.
About EXTECH BUILDING MATERIALS
Extech Building Materials (http://www.extechbuilding.com) is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 8 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site. Extech's services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete. Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.
