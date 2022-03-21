EXTECH HOSTS FIRST ANNUAL TRADESHOW AND LEARNING EVENT

About

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 8 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site. Extech's services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete. Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.

Extech Building Materials