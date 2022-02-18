Submit Release
News Search

There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,269 in the last 365 days.

Extech Building Materials Acquires Levitt’s Landscaping Products

Extech Building Materials has acquired Levitt’s LLC, a supplier of landscaping products, creating a competitive edge in the Tri-State Area.

The synergy that Levitt’s has with our own Terre brand of lawn and garden products gives us the upper hand when combined with our wide breadth of products and services.”
— Tim Feury, President of Extech Building Materials
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extech Building Materials announces the acquisition of Levitt’s LLC, creating a strong industry advantage and gaining a competitive edge in the Tri-State Area. A supplier of landscaping products with almost 100 years of experience, Levitt’s will continue to operate in its Parsippany, NJ location and now be able to offer Extech’s wide breadth of products and services to existing Levitt’s customers.

Tim Feury, President of Extech Building Materials, said “The synergy that Levitt’s has with our own Terre brand of lawn and garden products gives us the upper hand when combined with our wide breadth of products and services.” He continues, “Adding Levitt’s to the Extech Building Materials family has many benefits for customers of both Extech and Levitt’s, and we’re looking forward to a successful partnership.

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 8 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site. Extech's services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete. Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.

Tina Nocera
Extech
+1 973-230-6302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Extech Building Materials Acquires Levitt’s Landscaping Products

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.