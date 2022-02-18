Extech Building Materials Acquires Levitt’s Landscaping Products
Extech Building Materials has acquired Levitt’s LLC, a supplier of landscaping products, creating a competitive edge in the Tri-State Area.
The synergy that Levitt’s has with our own Terre brand of lawn and garden products gives us the upper hand when combined with our wide breadth of products and services.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extech Building Materials announces the acquisition of Levitt’s LLC, creating a strong industry advantage and gaining a competitive edge in the Tri-State Area. A supplier of landscaping products with almost 100 years of experience, Levitt’s will continue to operate in its Parsippany, NJ location and now be able to offer Extech’s wide breadth of products and services to existing Levitt’s customers.
Tim Feury, President of Extech Building Materials, said “The synergy that Levitt’s has with our own Terre brand of lawn and garden products gives us the upper hand when combined with our wide breadth of products and services.” He continues, “Adding Levitt’s to the Extech Building Materials family has many benefits for customers of both Extech and Levitt’s, and we’re looking forward to a successful partnership.
Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 8 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site. Extech's services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete. Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.
