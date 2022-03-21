Cathedral City LGBT Days Returns featuring Lance Bass, Del Shores, Mayhem Miller in California's First Pride March 25-27
Features The Pop 2K Tour hosted by Lance Bass, appearances by The Old Gays, The Abbey, a Bed Race and Parade, comedian Del Shores, vendors, local parties & more
Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans.”CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Cathedral City LGBT Days, the first Pride event on the California calendar, will feature opening ceremonies, nightly live entertainment, food, drink, activities, a bed race and parade, a champagne Sunday brunch and more. Cathedral City’s LGBT celebrates Pride in an inclusive, diverse, friendly atmosphere of good cheer and fun, gathering LGBT celebrities, artists, media, community leaders and members for an unforgettable weekend of entertainment.
WHO: The City of Cathedral City; pop singer, actor, film and TV producer, and author Lance Bass of ‘N SYNC; actor, playwright and activist Del Shores; social media personalities and LGBT rights activists The Old Gays; co-host/emcee “The Queen of the Party” Mayhem Miller; multi-platinum recording artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO; DJ Alex D; international model Nic Masc; and more.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY, MARCH 25TH
5:00–8:00PM: Opening Night Party in Town Square Park, sponsored by KGAY 106.5, featuring DJ Galaxy and on-air morning show host John Taylor, and the LGBT Days flag raising and lighting of City Hall at 7:00PM in rainbow colors. The kick-off event will have DJs and dancing, food trucks, craft vendors, and outdoor bar and more. This event is open to the public.
Cathedral City Civic Center and Town Square Park, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City
8:00PM: Actor, playwright, activist and famed creator of “SORDID LIVES” Del Shores comedy performance of the “THE SH*T STIRRER” at the CVREP Theatre. Tickets range from $29-$99, with backstage meet & greet opportunities with Del Shores. Tickets available here.
CVREP Theatre, 68510 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City
8:00PM–2:00AM: The CCBGA (Cat City Gay Business Association) presents the evening bar crawl. Participating local bars include Roost Bar Lounge, One Eleven Bar, Barracks Bar, Trunks, AMP Sports Lounge and CCBC Resort Hotel/Runway Bar. Bars will feature drinks specials and an eclectic mix of entertainment, with details available here.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH
4:00–10:00PM: LGBT Days “Saturday Heat” Festival & Concert at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Channel Q and world-famous gay bar The Abbey West Hollywood host the Lawn Party T Dance with DJ Jeffree and the Abbey Gogo Dancers, co-hosted by Andrew Christian Trophy Boy and international model Nic Masc at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Activities will include lawn games and prize giveaways, drink specials, DJs and dancing, appearances by local queens, food trucks and other festivities. Attendees can also win upgraded VIP tickets to the headline concert later in the evening and more! Doors open at 4:00PM.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass and co-host/emcee “The Queen of the Party,” Mayhem Miller. DJ Alex D hits the main stage at 6:00PM followed by an official proclamation ceremony and Salute to The Old Gays by the Mayor and City Council at 7:00PM. Official host Lance Bass and the Pop 2000 Tour take the Main Stage, featuring concert performances by O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO at 7:30PM. Tickets are $34 (GA)/$69 (VIP) with a limited number of VIP Premium Experience tables available, and can be purchased here.
Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68526 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City
SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH
9:00AM–2:00PM KGAY 106.5 kicks off the Sunday activities with a Sunday Champagne Brunch Party at the Town Square Park, featuring Eric Ornelas, DJ Galaxy and on-air morning host John Taylor. Local queens will mix with guests who can enjoy drinks in the park including mimosas and a bloody Mary bar along with food trucks. Brunch seating begins at 9:00AM. Local drag legend Bella da Ball will host the Civic Center stage and emcee the Parade of Beds and Bed Race starting at 10:30AM, backed by international touring act The Dreamboats. Thousands of attendees line up to cheer on teams running festively decorated beds down Avenue Lalo Guerrero, competing for prizes and local infamy.
Downtown Cathedral City, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero
ALL WEEKEND
Sharing Our Desert’s LGBTQ+ History, an exhibit featuring the chronological history of events, organizations and individuals who have helped to make the greater Palm Springs area the welcoming place that it is for LGBTQ+ individuals today. The exhibit is FREE to all. More information here. Mary Pickford Theater, 36-850 Pickfair Cathedral City
WHY: Cathedral City’s Communications/Events Manager Chris Parman says, “Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans. We honor the lives, history, and wonderful accomplishments the LGBTQ+ community has contributed in making Cathedral City one of the most gay-friendly cities in America. Year after year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has ranked Cathedral City with a perfect “100” score, and that is a testament to the city’s belief in equality for both our residents and visitors alike.”
WHAT ELSE: For more information about the event, visit https://www.cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.
Current sponsors for this year’s event include: Beam Suntory, Agua Caliente Casinos, AMP Sports Lounge; Barracks Bar; CCBC Resort Hotel and Runway Bar; Trunks; One Eleven Bar; Roost Bar Lounge—all of whom will host satellite events throughout LGBT Days weekend—Burke, Williams and Sorenson, LLP; and media partners KGAY, Channel Q, Gay Desert Guide, NBC Palm Springs and the Gay Entertainment Directory (GED) Magazine.
The event will adhere to state and local COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event. For more information about the event, visit https://www.cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.
Cathedral City LGBT Days is produced by Soundskilz Productions, a national entertainment production agency with offices in Temecula, CA; San Antonio, TX; Park City, UT; and Atlanta, GA.
Who We Are: Cathedral City
Cathedral City takes its name from Col. Henry Washington of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who noted the area's canyons resembled the interior of a grand cathedral. Cathedral City is dedicated to providing a quality lifestyle and welcoming business climate. Cathedral City is a destination of friendly neighborhoods, lush country clubs, diverse shopping and unlimited business potential. More and more people are discovering that Cathedral City has become a great destination for the LGBT community to live, dine, stay and play!
