A New Way to Wealth by Bruce Piasecki Examines Urgent New Era of Restraint and Social Response Capitalism
The Power of Doing More With Less
An impassioned and engaging call to make life and work more sustainable”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Piasecki, PhD, New York Times best-selling author on social response capitalism and founder and chair of the global consulting firm AHC Group, Inc. releases his newest book A NEW WAY TO WEALTH, a personal narrative that draws on a lifelong legacy as a change agent and leader in social advocacy. Specializing in corporate governance, energy, product and environment strategy, Piasecki advises some of the world’s biggest corporations, including bp, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Merck, Toyota on how to rethink the way they operate during this time of carbon and capital constraints.
— Kirkus Reviews
A NEW WAY TO WEALTH is a study on the changing nature of work in a world of change. It’s the catalyst for a critical conversation we, as individuals, leaders, and organizations, all need to have about What is Wealth? And What is Enough? And how the path to success and the full glory of Wealth is doing more with less!
Through stories about unique individuals he has worked with over the decades, Piasecki offers his extraordinary insights on how the best firms compete and thrive and what it takes to transition to an urgent new era of restraint, sustainability, public mindedness, social purpose in capitalism… and to winning and wealthy enterprise.
A NEW WAY TO WEALTH will empower you, your teams, employees, learners, leaders and organizations during these times of challenging social change. It will guide you on how to be successful through frugality and doing more with less; to refocus with a sense of conviction; to refine instincts for innovation and survival; to build competitive advantage and learn to accelerate progress through positive relationships. And in this power rests the ability to live a fulfilling life, to promote social good, and to achieve organizational sustainability and growth.
About The Author
Bruce Piasecki, PhD., New York Times bestselling author, speaker, advisor on shared value and social response capitalism, has authored 19 seminal books on climate solutions, business strategy, capital markets, and corporate change, including A New Way to Wealth, Doing More with Teams, World Inc., Missing Persons, and 2040: A Fable. Piasecki is the founder and chair of AHC Group, Inc. a global management consulting firm specializing in energy, materials, and environmental corporate matters since 1981. He has devoted his life to catalyzing change and inspiring future generations to do the same. With his wife Andrea Carol Masters, Piasecki established the Creative Force Foundation, Inc which maintains a mission to provide global annual awards to young writers on Business and Society issues like climate change.
