Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 3/19/22, 1505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kenneth Fisher

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

VICTIM: Steven Thomas

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approximately 1505 hours Thomas contacted VSP dispatch advising of a verbal altercation in which Fisher brandished a firearm. Through investigation it was determined Fisher brandished a firearm during the argument. Following the argument it was determined Fisher attempted to ram Thomas's vehicle. Fisher was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to appear on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/22 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None