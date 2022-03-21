Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,005 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/19/22, 1505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Fisher

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: Steven Thomas

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approximately 1505 hours Thomas contacted VSP dispatch advising of a verbal altercation in which Fisher brandished a firearm. Through investigation it was determined Fisher brandished a firearm during the argument. Following the argument it was determined Fisher attempted to ram Thomas's vehicle. Fisher was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to appear on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/22 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.