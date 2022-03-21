Royalton Barracks/ Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3/19/22, 1505 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Agg. Assault/ Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kenneth Fisher
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Steven Thomas
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approximately 1505 hours Thomas contacted VSP dispatch advising of a verbal altercation in which Fisher brandished a firearm. Through investigation it was determined Fisher brandished a firearm during the argument. Following the argument it was determined Fisher attempted to ram Thomas's vehicle. Fisher was released with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to appear on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/22 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None