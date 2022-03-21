2022-03-21 14:04:30.86 Pineville Retailer Sells $102,000 Show Me Cash Ticket

2022-03-21 14:04:30.86

The Stateline Store, 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville, sold a winning Show Me Cash ticket worth $102,000 for the Feb. 13 drawing.

The ticket – with the winning number combination of 14, 27, 29, 36 and 38 – was purchased by a Missouri Lottery player who later claimed the prize at the Lottery’s office in Springfield.

This win was the eighth of 12 Show Me Cash jackpot prizes won so far in 2022, totaling over $1.5 million in jackpot prizes.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY21, players in McDonald County won more than $4.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $448,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.