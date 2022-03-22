Customer Response Summit, Execs In The Know’s Signature CX Event, Will Be Live and In-Person — March 28–30, 2022

CRS Clearwater, FL — March 28-30, 2022 Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

After two years of hosting events in a virtual setting, we are extremely excited to be bringing the Customer Response Summit back to a live format.” — Chad McDaniel, President of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is pleased to announce that its signature event, the Customer Response Summit, is returning to its ever-popular live format, March 28 through March 30, 2022, in sunny Clearwater, Florida at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach hotel and resort.

Like all previous CRS events, the Clearwater event will take place in a breathtaking venue, providing attendees with an interactive agenda featuring powerful keynotes, engaging panels, exciting breakout sessions, interactive workshops, many networking opportunities, and so much more. If you are a CX leader looking to learn, share, and engage with your industry peers, CRS events are nothing short of a can’t miss opportunity.

CRS Clearwater features an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers including Todd Montgomery, Executive Vice President, Customer Engagement and Support at The Beachbody Company; Carolyne Truelove, Head of Global Fan Experience at Fanatics; Jen Johnson, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation at Frontier; Teresa Tañega-Ignacio, Vice President, Client Care Managed Services; and Michael Jones, Senior Director of Customer Care at The Home Depot. Moreover, CX leaders from across a wide variety of industries will be joining the event on panels, case studies, and other speaking slots, adding to the depth and breadth of the expertise and experience showcased at the event. Be sure to check out CRS Clearwater’s agenda page for a complete look at who is coming to Clearwater, Florida from March 28–March 30, 2022.

“After two years of hosting events in a virtual setting, we are extremely excited to be bringing the Customer Response Summit back to a live format,” said Chad McDaniel, President of Execs In The Know. “As always, we have been working hard to build a tremendous lineup of speakers and insightful content. Our industry, and the world, have undergone significant change since we were together at our last live event back in March 2020, and we are thrilled to be together, in-person, to drive continued progress in the CX space.”

Registration for the event is still open for Clearwater and you can even sign up for email updates on sessions and other future Customer Response Summit events, keeping you informed as each event draws closer. To learn more about CRS Clearwater, take a moment to visit the event page, or find out what to expect at CRS Clearwater by watching a short highlight reel from EITK’s last live CRS event, CRS Hollywood, FL.

To stay up to date on future Customer Response Summit events and all other CX thought leadership, sign up for our mailing list: https://execsintheknow.com/stayintheknow/

Next Stops:

March 28-30, 2022: Customer Response Summit – Clearwater, FL

October 24-26, 2022: Customer Response Summit – Hotel del Coronado, CA

March 1-3, 2023: Customer Response Summit – Austin, TX

September 20-22, 2023: Customer Response Summit – Nashville, TN

