Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Awards 13 Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion Grants
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Awards 13 Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion Grants
Grant program helps expand new ways to process, market and sell Iowa-grown products
DES MOINES, Iowa (March 21, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has awarded nearly $250,000 in grants to help 13 Iowa farmers, businesses and non-profits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.
“Iowa agriculture is the envy of the world as our farmers continue to lead the way in producing healthy, high-quality, affordable food. It is essential that consumers have access to the Iowa-grown products they know and love,” said Secretary Naig. “The Choose Iowa grant program makes this possible through value-added projects that help Iowans grow their businesses and access new markets. I am proud to invest in these projects that continue to position Iowa as a top place to grow, today and in the future.”
Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants are being awarded to the following individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations:
Stensland Creamery, located near Larchwood, is being awarded $25,000 to increase their on-farm dairy processing capacity and product offerings. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $52,912
Country View Dairy, located near Hawkeye, is being awarded $20,030 to increase production capability, enabling them to enter more retail markets and serve more Iowa schools. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $40,060
Austin Schulte, located near Norway, is being awarded $25,000 to begin on-farm dairy processing of cheese, increasing opportunities for workforce and consumers in the area. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $350,000
Kerns Farms, located near Clearfield, is being awarded $25,000 to purchase stationary and mobile cold storage to expand their mobile meat delivery service. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $61,406
T-A Family Premium Meats, located in Marquette, is being awarded $25,000 to construct a retail store to showcase Iowa meats, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, cider, sauces, spices, and other specialty foods. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $52,000
SkyView Farms, located near Nora Springs, is being awarded $9,770 to expand their current direct sale beef business to a beef, pork, poultry, and egg food hub serving Iowans. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $30,020
Iowa Food Hub, located in Waukon, is being awarded $18,000 to access additional markets, add more distribution routes, and serve more customers in Iowa. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $40,000
Franklin Street Brewing Company, located in Manchester, is being awarded $25,000 to purchase and install a canning line that will increase their production and purchases of Iowa-grown hops and grains. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $83,339
Whitetail Valley Farm, located near Stanton, is being awarded $21,000 to increase their production and sales of apple-based beverages. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $46,152
Local Harvest CSA, located near Solon, is being awarded $5,750 to establish an on-farm kitchen to extend their production season and expand their market of value-added fruit and vegetable products. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $11,500
Clear Sky Flowers, located in Leon, is being awarded $2,500 to increase storage capacity and improve transportation methods of their flowers to create alternative methods to the current supply chain disruptions. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $5,067
ChopLocal, based in Wayland, is being awarded $25,000 to increase access to their online meat marketplace for producers and consumers. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $58,500
Brun Ko Farm, located near Exira, is being awarded $15,000 to increase vegetable production by increasing washing and storage capacity. TOTAL PROJECT COST: $30,000