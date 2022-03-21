Amazon #1 bestselling author Andrew J Brandt's novels earn praise, accolades
Upcoming release blurbed by Katherine St. John (The Lion’s Den), previous title nominated for prestigious award
Amazon #1 bestselling author Andrew J Brandt's upcoming release "Picture Unavailable" is "a supernatural thriller sure to give you goosebumps," according to critically acclaimed author Katherine St. John (The Lion's Den, The Siren).
— Katherine St. John, author of The Vicious Circle
St. John went on to say that "if you like Stranger Things, you'll love Andrew J Brandt's latest!"
The novel follows a trio of kids who set out to solve the mystery of their missing friend, only to uncover the town's dark, decades-long secret — and realize it's not done hunting. Set to release the Tuesday before Halloween, author Hannah Morrissey said "Picture Unavailable" is "a "small-town mystery that preys on our universal fear of the unknown — and sinks its teeth in."
"Picture Unavailable" (Blue Handle Publishing) comes on the heels of “Mixtape for the End of the World” (Blue Handle, May 2021), which has been nominated in the Young Adult category of the 32nd annual Reading the West Awards, hosted by the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association (MPIBA), headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Set in the last three months of 1999 and seen through the lens of music, the novel follows a teenager as he navigates a new town, new school and new friends amidst the fear of Y2K. Each chapter is titled by a specific song and allows the reader to be taken on an emotional and musical journey as they read.
This is Brandt’s second nomination for a Reading the West Award. His YA thriller “Palo Duro” was up for the award in the YA category last year.
“Mixtape for the End of the World” has already garnered accolades, having earned a 2021 Pencraft Award for Literary Excellence in the YA coming-of-age category.
Other novels by Andrew J. Brandt include “The Unwinding Cable Car,” “The Treehouse,” “The Fog,” and “The Abduction of Sarah Phillips.”
All of Brandt’s novels are available in paperback from Blue Handle Publishing or wherever books are sold. E-book and audio formats can be found at major digital book retailers.
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
