Railfield Partners’ Kenneth Bacon Honored with Diversity in Business Award
Washington Business Journal Award Created to Recognize Business Leaders
I have always been impressed with not only his many professional accomplishments, but also his commitment to diversity and inclusion.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railfield Partners, a multifamily investment and asset management firm, is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kenneth Bacon has been named a recipient of the Washington Business Journal’s Diversity in Business Awards.
The 15th annual Diversity in Business Award celebrates diversity and inclusion by recognizing the Washington region’s top business leaders of color. Honorees were judged based on professional accomplishments, community leadership, and philanthropy, as well as awards and milestones.
This year, 25 winners were honored for their entrepreneurial drive, creativity, and success. The Washington Business Journal will recognize the Diversity in Business honorees at an awards event on March 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
“I originally worked for Ken at Fannie Mae and am now lucky enough to be his partner at Railfield,” says Jon Siegel, chief investment officer at Railfield Partners. “I have always been impressed with not only his many professional accomplishments, but also his commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
RailField, which was founded in 2013 by Bacon and his two partners, Jon Siegel and Todd Watkins, is a well-established and substantial player in the multifamily industry, possessing the institutional capabilities and national experience of a large firm while maintaining the personal relationships and responsive approach which have been the firm’s hallmark since its founding.
Prior to 2013, Bacon spent 19 years at Fannie Mae, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of the Multifamily Business. During his tenure, he oversaw a portfolio of $195 billion in assets.
In addition, Bacon currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Welltower, a publicly traded REIT, as well as serving on the board of directors of Comcast, Ally Financial, and Arbor Realty Trust. He is active in several non-profit and trade groups, including the Real Estate Executive Council, and the National Multifamily Housing Council.
He is an alumnus and former trustee of Stanford University, where he received his B.A. He also holds a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics where he studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. In recognition of his service to the Marshall Scholars program, he was awarded an Order of the British Empire by the British government.
About RailField Partners (www.railfieldrealty.com)
RailField Partners has a deep understanding of the multifamily industry and a track record of success developed over 20-plus years together as investors and lenders. Founded in 2013 by former Fannie Mae multifamily executives who have worked with the largest players in the industry, RailField Partners focuses on high-quality multifamily assets while seeking to minimize risk, generate above-market returns to investors, and create a sense of community for its residents. To date, RailField has expanded its footprint from an initial focus on assets in Texas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and in 2021, RailField completed a record $400 million in transactions. RailField’s high level of experience provides access to local market expertise and a robust pipeline of opportunities, including off-market deals and favorable debt executions.
