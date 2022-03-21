Applications open next month for Level 2 electric vehicle charging infrastructure rebates

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) today released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Public Access Level 2 Charging Infrastructure Program rebates under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The RFP details how to apply for the $1,070,877 available to fund the installations of new publicly accessible light-duty zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) Level 2 charging stations.

Rebates will be awarded to enhance and extend the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina to increase the use of clean ZEVs and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of NOx and greenhouse gases.

Eligible applicants include:

local, federal and tribal governments;

nonprofits and businesses incorporated in North Carolina;

metropolitan or rural planning organizations; and

air quality or transportation organizations.

Rebates up to a maximum of $5,000 are available to government applicants and up to $4,000 to non-government applicants for each new charging port installed. Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants until all funds are exhausted.

Please note: The application will not be viewable in the DAQ Grants Management System until May 2, 2022. A PDF version of the application has been made available on the program webpage for applicants to prepare all required materials for the online application.

Applicants are encouraged to register for access to the Grants Management System prior to May 2. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. After the application opens in the Grants Management System, DAQ will accept applications for the Public Access Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program until funds are exhausted.

The Division will also hold information workshops during the application period. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for DAQ’s online RFP information session will all be located on the division’s website, at https://deq.nc.gov/VW-Level2-Public-RFP.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title line: “Level 2 Public Access RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,198,826) allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2. Additional settlement funds will support the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives. The schedule for future RFPs is available online.

