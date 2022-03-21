Submit Release
CCC Restructures Business Management Model

CCC is restructuring their organization as they develop new avenues for growth.

We strongly believe that by investing in the best employees, best practices, best education, and best equipment, your property will realize its best potential”
— Matt Peebles
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Cleaning Contractors (CCC), a premier provider of janitorial services in Minneapolis and St. Paul, is undergoing company-wide reorganization as part of an effort to optimize operations and develop new avenues for company-wide growth.

As part of their restructuring effort, CCC has added a handful of new administrative and operational management roles and made adjustments to some previously existing roles. CCC hopes that by creating new positions within their organization, and by redefining responsibilities for old positions, they can develop a more streamlined procedure for providing janitorial services in the Twin Cities and achieve higher efficiency at every level.

In addition to adding and adjusting administrative positions and bringing on new personnel to fill said positions, CCC has implemented the JM Manager application. The JM manager application is a new janitorial management program meant to help increase the company’s productivity and enhance customers’ experiences by giving them a simple and straightforward communication tool.

The JM Manager application includes a variety of useful features. One such feature is the geo fenced biometric time clock, which allows CCC team members to clock in and clock out automatically instead of wasting time with manual timesheets.

The JM Manager application also includes a cleaning checklist that is available to cleaning technicians, managers, and clients. Additionally, it incorporates QR codes that can be placed anywhere to identify and monitor cleaning frequency and special cleaning requests. These QR codes — which can be permanently mounted in a specific location — allow anyone to report cleanliness issues or find out when the area last received janitorial services.

CCC trusts that restructuring their business management model will help them remain accountable and nimble as they develop new avenues for growth.

“We strongly believe that by investing in the best employees, best practices, best education, and best equipment, your property will realize its best potential,” said CCC President, Matt Peebles.

