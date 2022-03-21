Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,993 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee National Guard conducting emergency preparedness exercise

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 01:10pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department is conducting a Joint Emergency Preparedness Exercise at Nashville’s Joint Forces Headquarters on 3041 Sidco Drive, from 8-11 a.m., March 22. Participants include the Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department. During the exercise, the main entrance to the facility may be closed and traffic through the campus main gate may be restricted.

You just read:

Tennessee National Guard conducting emergency preparedness exercise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.