Tennessee National Guard conducting emergency preparedness exercise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department is conducting a Joint Emergency Preparedness Exercise at Nashville’s Joint Forces Headquarters on 3041 Sidco Drive, from 8-11 a.m., March 22. Participants include the Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department. During the exercise, the main entrance to the facility may be closed and traffic through the campus main gate may be restricted.