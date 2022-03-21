Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Netherlands focus on Ukraine in their meeting

LITHUANIA, March 21 - On Monday, 21 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to discuss Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine, European Union’s and NATO’s support for Ukraine, further sanctions against the aggressors Russia and Belarus, the response to the deteriorating security situation in Europe, and the strengthening of NATO’s entire eastern flank, also energy prices.

Ingrida Šimonytė has thanked Prime Minister Rutte for the participation of his country in NATO Forward Presence in Lithuania, and for the decision to increase the number of troops deployed in Lithuania, thereby contributing markedly to the security of NATO’s eastern flank. The Prime Minister has pointed out the need for transitioning from NATO deterrence to a defence strategy in this region.

The Prime Minister has emphasized that it was imperative to continue to support Ukraine in all possible ways as it fights not only for its own independence but also for the peace and stability in Europe as a whole. Closer coordination between the actions of the international community, further pressure on Russia and its accomplice Belarus, and the expansion and tightening of sanctions against them are key.

‘EU’s message about the accelerated procedures for the status of the EU candidate would be the biggest political support for Ukraine’, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Ministers have also discussed Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s hybrid attack on Lithuania and the EU using irregular migrants, the developments in Moldova and Sakartvelo, and China’s challenge to rules-based international order.