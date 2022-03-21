Submit Release
New US-23/Golf Course Road traffic signal installation starts March 28

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $269,504 to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of US-23 and Golf Course Road north of Alpena, replacing the existing overhead flashing beacon.

Work will begin with removal of the existing flashing beacon, followed by relocation of utilities and installation of the new signal.

County: Alpena

Highways: US-23 Golf Course Road

Closest city: Alpena

Start date: Monday, March 28, 2022 (weather permitting)

Estimated end date: Friday, May 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions: This work will require shoulder closures and lane shifts. The new signal will be operating in flashing mode (flashing red for Golf Course Road traffic and flashing amber for US-23 traffic) for two weeks before it is switched to full operation (green, amber and red phases).

Safety benefit: This project is expected to help reduce certain types of crashes at this intersection.

