Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Agriculture Week” in Nebraska

From Left to Right: ASL interpreter Frances Beaurivage, Nebraska Cattlemen past president Ken Herz,

DHHS CFS Director Stephanie Beasley, Nebraska Corn Growers Association President Andy Jobman,

Gov. Ricketts (podium), Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, and Nebraska Dept. of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation to designate March 20-26, 2022 as “Agriculture Week” in Nebraska. The Governor issued the proclamation at the State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders from Nebraska’s agriculture community.

“Nebraska agriculture powers our state’s growth and helps to feed the world,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Each March, we set aside a week to thank our ag producers for their dedication to grow Nebraska. Our strength as a state is rooted in the work ethic, resourcefulness, and generosity of our farm and ranch families.”

At this morning’s press conference, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue talked about the numerous ways Nebraska’s growth in agriculture benefits the state’s communities. Andy Jobman, President of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, noted the state’s record corn production in 2021. He also emphasized the work of Nebraska’s farmers to steward land and water and to support American energy independence through their contributions to the state’s ethanol industry. Ken Herz, past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, highlighted the beef cattle community’s commitment to care for their animals and provide high-quality beef for consumers.

In addition to proclaiming Agriculture Week, Gov. Ricketts designated March as “Social Work Month” in Nebraska. He thanked social workers across the state for their service and for helping Nebraska rank #7 nationally in child well-being according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Stephanie Beasley, Director of Children and Family Services (CFS) for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), also recognized State teammates and private partners in the field of social work for their dedication to serving Nebraskans.

The Governor’s Agriculture Week proclamation is available by clicking here. The Governor’s proclamation designating March as “Social Work Month” is available by clicking here.

This Tuesday and Friday, Gov. Ricketts is touring ag operations across Nebraska to celebrate Agriculture Week. His public schedule is available by clicking here.

Video of today’s press conference is available by clicking here.

