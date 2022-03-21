Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,990 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/LSA/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A2007051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 8, 2021, at 0840

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North Mile Marker 122

VIOLATION: LSA & DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jesse Sweet

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2021, at approximately 0840 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle collision on I-89 Northbound at mile marker 122.  Upon arrival, the operator had fled the scene.  The operator was identified as Jesse Sweet (26) of Swanton, VT, through DNA evidence.  On March 21, 2022, Sweet was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 18, 2022, at 0830 hours for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving License Suspended Criminal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/18/22 at 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/LSA/DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.