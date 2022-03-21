St. Albans Barracks/LSA/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 8, 2021, at 0840

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North Mile Marker 122

VIOLATION: LSA & DLS

ACCUSED: Jesse Sweet

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2021, at approximately 0840 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle collision on I-89 Northbound at mile marker 122. Upon arrival, the operator had fled the scene. The operator was identified as Jesse Sweet (26) of Swanton, VT, through DNA evidence. On March 21, 2022, Sweet was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 18, 2022, at 0830 hours for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving License Suspended Criminal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/18/22 at 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

