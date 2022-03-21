St. Albans Barracks/LSA/DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A2007051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 8, 2021, at 0840
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North Mile Marker 122
VIOLATION: LSA & DLS
ACCUSED: Jesse Sweet
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2021, at approximately 0840 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a single-vehicle collision on I-89 Northbound at mile marker 122. Upon arrival, the operator had fled the scene. The operator was identified as Jesse Sweet (26) of Swanton, VT, through DNA evidence. On March 21, 2022, Sweet was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 18, 2022, at 0830 hours for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving License Suspended Criminal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/18/22 at 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
