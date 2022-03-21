CUSTOMIZED MEAL DELIVERY SERVICE NUTRIFIT TO BE INCLUDED IN OFFICIAL GRAMMY® GIFT BAGS
Gift Bags Also Distributed Independently to Select Oscar® NomineesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a bona fide marketing tactic, will yet again be creating the official GRAMMY® Gift Bag as well as independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history. The GRAMMY Gift Bag will be handed out to the show’s presenters and performers while the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags will be delivered exclusively the top Oscar® nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress, and Best Director categories.
One hot ticket item that will be again included in this year’s round of freebies for both events is NutriFit’s organic, personalized meal plans. NutriFit is LA’s premier customized meal delivery service, offering high-end, all natural, largely organic meals personalized to each client’s health goals. NutriFit’s sister company, TxokoUSA, is also including an exclusive discount on a private Chef's table event at their new dining room.
“It is a great honor to be included once again in this auspicious recognition of true talent in both music and film. We are delighted to be able to say that our inclusion in this unique Hollywood tradition began in 2007, and we have been privileged to continue acknowledging great achievement to this day. ” Jackie Keller (Founder, NutriFit)
This year’s top acting and directing nominees, including Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, will be treated to NutriFit’s gourmet recipes created by a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef. The premium gifts are NOT handed out at the ceremony or at a random hotel gift suite, but conveniently delivered to these select nominees in the week leading up to the show. This perfectly coincides with NutriFit’s personalized delivery services, which is the company’s signature way of providing exceptional service to its clients.
About NutriFit: NutriFit is LA’s premier customized meal delivery service, offering high-end, all natural, largely organic meals personalized to each client’s health goals. Our focus is your health - our meal plans are designed in accordance with your specific dietary needs, taste preferences, and schedule. From sports nutrition, to pregnancy, weight maintenance or disease management - we offer unparalleled flexibility and expertise. Our meals arrive fully prepared and feature only high end, premium quality ingredients designed by nutritionists and prepared by professional chefs. We also offer high-end virtual tasting events called Txoko. These are upscale, sustainable virtual Guided Tasting Experiences and entirely unique, customized multi course dining and wine tasting events. Enjoy meals containing up to ten courses of fully prepared, ready-to-enjoy meals created by our Michelin star Executive Sous Chef, Oscar Gonzales, and Executive Chef and Founder Jackie Keller.
For questions or to schedule an interview with NutriFit, please contact: Anika Jackson: 310-567-0038 or anika@anikapr.com
Anne Jackson
Anika PR
+1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other