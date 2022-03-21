Route 220 Safety Improvement Project Continues

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Today, Monday March 21, the contractor will begin work on the Route 287 intersection in Piatt Township and Front Street in Linden, Woodward Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

On Monday March 28 through Monday, April 4, the eastern end of Front Street in Linden will be closed while the contractor constructs the roadway for traffic to use the new bridge.

Upcoming Detours On Monday, April 4, the contractor will begin working on the replacement structures over Larry’s Creek. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns.

• Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

• Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

• The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type "Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project" into your web browser.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

