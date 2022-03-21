Project to Replace the McClelland Avenue Bridge in Polk Borough, Venango County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to replace a 61-year old bridge that carries McClelland Avenue over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough, Venango County.

Work on the bridge, which is located east of Crawford Avenue, is expected to start April 4, 2022, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing steel beam bridge and replace it with a steel girder bridge. Work will also include paving, drainage, guiderail update.

A temporary roadway was built to give residents east of the project area access to their properties during construction.

The new bridge is expected to be opened in September 2022.

The existing bridge, which is owned by Polk Borough, was built in 1960. It is classified as poor condition and posted with a weight limit. Approximately 50 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Shingledecker Welding, of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $697,312.98, which is to be paid with federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

