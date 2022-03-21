William Shatner, David Tennant, Michael Rooker, Kevin Smith Among Top Celebrities at FAN EXPO Philadelphia April 8-10
Formerly known as Wizard World, FAN EXPO Philadelphia returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this April 8 through 10.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend.
William Shatner, David Tennant, Michael Rooker, Kevin Smith Among Top Celebrities at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, April 8-10PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), Carl Weathers (Rocky, “The Mandalorian”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Smallville”) and Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian”) are among the standout celebrities scheduled to attend the first FAN EXPO Philadelphia, April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/buy-tickets/.
Among the other stars on the roster are Smith’s Clerks cast members Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson; the "Sons of Anarchy" trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman; “Star Trek” franchise standouts Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie and Gates McFadden; and “Wynonna Earp” stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon.
Voice talent from the worlds of anime and animation are also a huge part of the FAN EXPO Philadelphia experience, with numerous hugely popular franchises represented. The talented lineup includes anime stars David Matranga, Justin Briner, Monica Rial, Trina Nishimura and Christopher Sabat (“My Hero Academia”); Zach Aguilar and Mark Whitten (“Demon Slayer”); Sean Schemmel (“Dragon Ball Z”); and Steve Blum (“Cowboy Bebop”) as well as animation standouts Ken Page and Chris Sarandon (“The Nightmare Before Christmas”); Billy West (“Futurama”); Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars”), Bret Iwan (“Mickey Mouse”); Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan”); and Christina Vee (“Miraculous”).
The deep and talented lineup of comic creators is also a critical feature of the event. Among the notable artists and writers populating Artist Alley are Greg Capullo (“We Have Demons”), Mark Silvestri (celebrating 30 years of Image Comics), Donny Cates (“Hulk,” “Thor”), Steve McNiven (“Star Wars”), Kami Garcia (“Teen Titans”), Ryan Stegman (“Venom”), Charles Soule (“Star Wars”), Jose Luis Garcia Lopez (“Superman”), Frank Cho (“Fight Girls”), Stephen Segovia (“The Scorched”), Stephanie Phillips (“Harley Quinn”), Michael Golden (“Batman”), Kevin Maguire (“Justice League International”) and many others.
The full list is available and updated at http://www.fanexpophiladelphia.com.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.
PRESS: Media accreditation is now open to any press who wish to attend to cover this year’s show. Visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/media-inquiries/ to apply.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ : FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
