Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement graduates Class of 2022 cohort
Nine emerging leaders representing seven northeast Indiana counties complete the inaugural AICE program.
It was a great experience to learn from the best and personally connect with them. AICE truly gets you thinking about how you can achieve your highest goals and be the best public servant you can be.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established by Ambassador Enterprises, the Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement (AICE) graduated its first cohort on January 19, 2022. Designed to identify, train, and equip emerging civic leaders in northeast Indiana, the AICE convened its last of four sessions at the Indiana State House. The final session included a tour of the capitol and a unique peek into current discussions of Indiana legislators and their committees, including Governor Eric Holcomb and Speaker of the House, Todd Huston.
— Nicole Keesling, Allen County
The goal for AICE is to prepare northeast Indiana leaders for greater involvement in government and public service at every level. The cohort, selected in the fall of 2021 to participate in the program, received intensive training and education related to local, state, and federal lawmaking, campaigning, lobbying, and more.
“We often see first-time candidates for state or local office, or citizens serving on important government boards, who have no idea how the government is funded or where the money goes,” states David Long, former Indiana State Senator. “Through the AICE, we were able to provide knowledge to our cohort, some who are already on a path to become engaged in their community through elected office.”
“It was a truly great experience to learn from the best of the best and get the opportunity to interact and personally connect with them,” said cohort member Nicole Keesling. “AICE truly gets you thinking about how you can achieve your highest goals and being the best public servant you can be.”
The AICE Class of 2022 cohort included Nicole Keesling, Mitch McKinney, Pone Vongphachanh from Allen County; Natalie DeWitt, DeKalb; Josh Silveus, Kosciusko; Sherry Grate, Steuben; Alex Downard, Wabash; Taylor Vanover, Wells; and Nicki Venable from Whitley County.
Selections and planning for a second cohort are underway. Those interested in participating can find out more by visiting https://bit.ly/3D0iicr.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—eternal, cultural, and financial—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and more than 3,600 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
###
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here