Jayrah Gibson Releases New Single “My Forever”
The Renowned K-pop Music Writer and Producer Announces the Release of the Self-Produced Single on His 80HDMuzic, Inc. LabelLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed music producer and songwriter, Jayrah Gibson, has stepped out from behind the scenes to release his own single entitled, “My Forever”. According to Gibson, what inspired this single, “It captured the essence of a broken heart that had been mended by a person I never expected.” He adds, “I couldn’t let them be just a part of my past because I needed them in my future.” Listeners will notice that the song possesses a nostalgic 90’s R&B vibe to it.
Best known for writing and producing chart-topping K-pop hits such as “My Time” by BTS, and “Growl” by EXO, to name a few, Gibson is ready to share his musical talents using his own voice for a change. This 7th solo single from the multi-talented musician follows his previous releases of, “Privacy”, “Cali Breeze”, “Five Senses”, “God Bless You”, “No Kissin”, “Take Me Back”, and “Paralyzed”, which gave music lovers a taste of his own personal musical style. He describes his unique style as “having the ability to be in two lanes by rapping with the best of them while singing to the ladies and keeping the true essence of R&B alive.”
Born and raised in Long Beach, California, by his mother Singer/Songwriter/Actress and former Motown artist, Kitra Williams, Gibson began his journey as a young star on the rise while watching her recording in the studio. He has been singing since he was able to talk, and writing songs from the age of six. Gibson appeared on Season 11 of American Idol, where he touched the hearts of many music lovers far and wide, as well as collaborated with various A-list artists, songwriters & producers like Eric Bellinger, Usher, The Stereotypes, No-ID, Wiz Kid, TY Dolla $ign, Scott Storch, Steve Franks, Tommy Brown, Mila-J, and countless other top-ten Billboard and Grammy-winning artists.
Gibson has managed to change history across the globe by creating a niché for himself in K-pop and by writing multiple hits with over a billion streams worldwide. He has penned and produced multiple number one peaking singles, such as “Growl”, one of the longest charting and most sold singles in the last 12 years, “Hey Mama”, and “Love Me Right”, all of which helped to brand the boy band EXO as one of the biggest groups in all of Asia. Gibson’s songs sold millions of records and changed not only the U.S., but the Asian culture, crowning him as one of the “Kings of K-pop”. He continued bridging the gap between American and Asian culture with follow ups including “My Time” by BTS, “Love Me Right” by EXO-CBX and “Sorry Not Sorry” by Dean featuring Eric Bellinger.
In addition to music, Gibson established RAH, a quality water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles, with music, prizes and NFTs embedded in every container. A percentage of each case sold goes to the non-profit organization “Elite Philanthropist” with the intent to create programs for the inner city youth of Black and Brown cultures. This effort of the organization is to teach students how to create businesses before they graduate high school and to generate new entrepreneurs while breaking the chains of systemic financial literacy. For more information, please visit www.getrahwater.com or on Instagram at @getrahwater.
“My Forever” by Jayrah Gibson can be found on music apps such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes, and YouTube.
For more information about Jayrah Gibson, please go to www.jayrahgibsonmusic.com or by following him on social media, @jayrahgibson: Instagram/ Twitter / Facebook/ Snapchat.
For interview requests and press inquiries, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or (323) 933-8007.
Lynn Allen Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
+1 3239338007
email us here
"My Forever" by Jayrah Gibson