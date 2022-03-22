Archlet and Per Angusta enter partnership to drive seamless Procurement Performance Management and sourcing execution
By connecting performance management with sourcing, analytics & scenario optimization capabilities, we simplify & improve critical tasks of strategic sourcing managers and improve their efficiency.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archlet, the user-first holistic decision software company that helps Procurement make better sourcing decisions faster, and Per Angusta, the global leader in Procurement Performance Management, today announced a new partnership to streamline the strategic sourcing process at the intersection between Procurement Performance Management and sourcing execution by connecting the two leading platforms.
— Lukas Wawrla, Co-Founder of Archlet
The partnership will allow Archlet customers to take advantage of Per Angusta’s opportunity tracking and management capabilities, thus enabling them to strategically plan and execute sourcing opportunities. Per Angusta customers can directly create tenders in Archlet from the pipeline management tool to benefit from advanced sourcing analytics and scenario optimization capabilities. By automatically capturing the achieved savings and impact of each sourcing event in Per Angusta, the end-to-end sourcing process gets streamlined.
“Best-of-breed is at the core of our approach for Procurement Performance Management. As such, enabling our customers to access the most relevant solution for a specific context is critical”, said Pierre Laprée, CEO & Founder of Per Angusta. “The partnership with Archlet will empower our customers to effortlessly initiate simple and complex sourcing events in Archlet straight from Per Angusta. When the bid is awarded, the data will flow back naturally to Per Angusta to report on performance. Once again, 2 modern actors demonstrate that being open and interconnected delivers dramatically higher value.”
“By seamlessly connecting Per Angusta’s performance management capabilities with Archlet’s strategic sourcing, analytics, and scenario optimization capabilities, we align and simplify two critical tasks of strategic sourcing managers,” added Archlet co-founder Lukas Wawrla. “This improves their overall user experience and drives process efficiency, which is an underlying principle of our mission to empower better sourcing decisions faster.”
About Archlet
Archlet is a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster by providing best-in-class sourcing, analytics, and optimization capabilities. As an official spin-off from ETH Zürich, Archlet combines data science and machine learning capabilities with deep hands-on procurement expertise to rethink strategic sourcing software.
Archlet empowers pioneering Procurement teams across industries, company sizes and digital maturity to make data driven and holistic sourcing decisions. Clients include PepsiCo, Emmi Group, Deutsche Bahn, Gordon Food Service and many more. Visit https://www.archlet.io for more information.
About Per Angusta
Per Angusta is the leading cloud-based solution for Procurement Performance Management, providing increased visibility into the strategic sourcing process, enabling better collaboration and transparency.
Per Angusta uplevels the value of procurement teams by tracking savings, bridging the gap between purchasing and finance, and aligning stakeholder goals and progress. Enhancing visibility into team performance and improved reporting lets teams focus on the strategic side of procurement, creating value and innovation for their stakeholders. Since 2012, more than 17 000 users in over 120 countries are relying on the solution to strengthen transparency and collaboration.
Visit https://www.perangusta.com to learn more.
