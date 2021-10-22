Archlet enters into new partnership with apsolut
Custom integrations between SAP Ariba & Archlet Sourcing Optimization App enable advanced sourcing analytics & scenario optimization capabilities for customers.
Our partnership with apsolut allows us to deliver customized integrations between SAP & Archlet even faster, so customers can integrate Archlet even deeper into their processes & system architecture.”ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Archlet and apsolut, a leading provider of SAP-based consulting and integration services, announce their new partnership. The partnership will help customers develop custom integrations between Archlet Sourcing Optimization App and SAP® Ariba® solutions to unlock the full value of advanced sourcing analytics and scenario optimization capabilities based on their specific technology landscape and use cases.
— Tim Grunow, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Archlet
Archlet provides best-in-class sourcing, analytics, and optimization capabilities combining Artificial Intelligence and mathematical optimization to significantly improve the tender analysis and evaluation process in strategic sourcing. With Archlet, manual and time-consuming processes are intelligently transformed while tedious and error-prone Excel analytics become obsolete altogether. For organizations using SAP or SAP Ariba-based sourcing software, apsolut supports the development of custom integrations to Archlet.
„In their mission to make strategic sourcing more intelligent and user-friendly, apsolut and Archlet are well-aligned “, explains Christoph Menne, Partner at apsolut. „With this partnership we enable our customers to deliver seamlessly integrated and optimized sourcing processes even faster. “
Using the Archlet Sourcing Optimization app to enhance SAP Ariba solutions allows customers to:
- Utilize relevant information from their ERP system and other sources and make them actionable
- Increase the sourcing data quality with automated error and outlier detection
- Reduce tender cycle times by eliminating manual Excel-based analysis
- Highlight negotiation opportunities on a supplier level for improved savings delivery
- Make holistic sourcing decisions that reflect business constraints and requirements
“The partnership with apsolut allows us to deliver customized integrations between SAP and Archlet even faster”, says Tim Grunow, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Archlet. “Our customers can now integrate Archlet even deeper into their existing processes and system architecture to make holistic sourcing decisions while achieving best possible cost savings.”
About Archlet
Archlet, a Spend Matters Future 5 sourcing software provider, is a user-first sourcing software company that helps companies make better sourcing decisions faster by providing best-in-class sourcing, analytics, and optimization capabilities. As an official spin-off from ETH Zürich, Archlet combines data science and machine learning capabilities with deep hands-on procurement expertise to rethink strategic sourcing software.
Archlet empowers pioneering Procurement teams across industries, company sizes, and digital maturity to make data-driven and holistic sourcing decisions. Clients include PepsiCo, Emmi Group, Deutsche Bahn, Gordon Food Service, and many more.
About apsolut
apsolut is an SAP & SAP Ariba partner for on-premise, cloud & hybrid procurement solutions. Our expertise ranges from SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass to SAP S/4HANA. Founded in 2005, we quickly established a reputation as a pioneer in SAP-based eProcurement. We are SAP Gold Partner, multi-awarded SAP Ariba MEE Partner of the Year, development innovation partner of SAP, and solution partner of United VARs, the global alliance of top-rated SAP solution providers.
Social Media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apsolut-gmbh | https://twitter.com/apsolut_global | https://www.xing.com/pages/apsolutgmbhadvancedprocesses-solutions | https://www.facebook.com/apsolut.group
