ESOMAR Director General, Finn Raben, Steps Down

We look forward to building on Finn's legacy and ensuring the association can take full advantage of the myriad of new opportunities arising in our sector.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, insights and analytics industry, today announced that its Director General, Finn Raben, has left his post after nearly 13 years in the role.
Raben’s tenure with ESOMAR has seen the organization’s financial stability restored and its portfolio of services extended to meet members’ evolving needs in the ever-changing world of global insights. As ESOMAR enters its 75th year, Raben and ESOMAR Council’s Executive Committee believe it is time to pave the way for new leadership.
Commenting on his departure, Kristin Luck, ESOMAR President said, “Finn has made a notable contribution to the association during his tenure with ESOMAR. Now that the business has a solid foundation, post-COVID, we look forward to building on his legacy and ensuring the association can take full advantage of the myriad of new opportunities arising in our sector.”
Raben stated, “I am incredibly proud of what the ESOMAR staff, and the wider global team of our representatives and partners, have achieved for our members during my time in the organization – and during the very tough times of the pandemic. Having secured a solid foundation for the association moving into its 75th year, now is the right time to transition leadership to those with new perspectives and energy. I look forward with excitement to new challenges and opportunities ahead.”
As ESOMAR begins its search for Raben’s replacement, Pravin Shekar, CEO of Krea, who also serves as an ESOMAR Representative in India and is a former ESOMAR Council member and Council Treasurer, will be stepping into the newly formed Interim CEO role to assist with the transition process. In addition, a CEO selection committee (which will work in consultation with Council) has been created which includes ESOMAR President, Kristin Luck; ESOMAR COO/CFO Marie-Agnes Mourot; ESOMAR past-President, Niels Schillewaert; ESOMAR Legal Affairs Committee Chair, Mike Cooke; and ESOMAR Peru Representative, Urpi Torrado. Those interested in the role of ESOMAR CEO can find a description of the role and a link to apply at: https://esomar.org/esomar-ceo
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research, and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
