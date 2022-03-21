LiquidPlanner Launches Slack Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, is now enabled to integrate with Slack. Their customers can now stay updated on project progress and leverage Slack’s award-winning tool to communicate with colleagues across existing workspaces.
With Slack enabled, LiquidPlanner notifies project teams when task assignments are added, deleted, reassigned to someone else, marked complete, or made active again. Teammates are also notified when assignments are moved to a different location, priorities change, or when the scheduling or status changes. The addition of Slack further enhances the powerful and dynamic automated scheduling engine that is unique to LiquidPlanner.
“We know that communication and real-time updates are key to successful portfolio management, so we’ve been working to perfect this integration for a while,” said Ted Hawksford, CEO for LiquidPlanner. “Our customers are excited about this new feature and LiquidPlanner is proud to launch it.”
This integration is available on all active paid plans[link to pricing page]. To start receiving notifications, in Slack go to Administration > Slack Integration > Connect to Slack.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
With Slack enabled, LiquidPlanner notifies project teams when task assignments are added, deleted, reassigned to someone else, marked complete, or made active again. Teammates are also notified when assignments are moved to a different location, priorities change, or when the scheduling or status changes. The addition of Slack further enhances the powerful and dynamic automated scheduling engine that is unique to LiquidPlanner.
“We know that communication and real-time updates are key to successful portfolio management, so we’ve been working to perfect this integration for a while,” said Ted Hawksford, CEO for LiquidPlanner. “Our customers are excited about this new feature and LiquidPlanner is proud to launch it.”
This integration is available on all active paid plans[link to pricing page]. To start receiving notifications, in Slack go to Administration > Slack Integration > Connect to Slack.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn