Toronto Area Music Instructor Implements Elementary Music Program While Hitting UK iTunes Pop Chart

Bonnie Milne is the Arts Facilitator for her school board. Her calming brand of classical-meets-contemporary is heard on her latest single "New Beginnings."

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Milne is an unlikely "pop star." With the release of her latest single, the classically trained pianist and composer has managed to crossover by reaching the UK iTunes Pop Songs chart. "New Beginnings" reached #60 last week. The single release comes on the heels of her 2021 album release, "Anticipation."

Bonnie's "Classical meets Pop" brand was inspired by the greats of classical music such as Beethoven, Mozart and Chopin, blended with contemporary instrumental musicians such as Ludovico Einaudi, David Tolk, Piano Guys, and the popular sounds of Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift.

Bonnie's instrumental music is described as flowing, melodic, playful, deeply emotional and even intense at times. She has her own sense of dissonance to harmony that is unique to her, moving from major to minor and back, creating an emotional journey for the listener. Bonnie enjoys performing in the outdoors, surrounded by natural beauty.

ABOUT BONNIE MILNE: Born and raised in a small central northern town in Ontario, Bonnie studied classical piano, creating compositions she performed for family and friends. After studying music at University, she gained her Teaching Degree, adding vocal music as a focus too. In addition to managing her own private music instruction business, she began teaching music in elementary schools. She is now working as the Arts Facilitator for her Board, and implementing a "music education program" in all elementary schools. Bonnie's goal, along with the Music Teachers in her Board, is to "Inspire Music for Life" for their students.

