Onyx Announces the Release of GLEAM – the Only API that Integrates All FHIR Resources Across an Enterprise
GLEAM integrates health data with systems across an organization by providing read access to all FHIR resources
We can collect more and more FHIR-data, but enterprises need the tools to manage and get value from that data. GLEAM allows them to do that.”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx, LLC is pleased to announce the release of GLEAM, the market’s only enterprise API for integrating, managing and querying all FHIR resources in an organization.
— Onyx CEO Susheel Ladwa
As part of its industry-leading interoperability platform SAFHIR, GLEAM enables an organization to easily connect their FHIR data with any care management systems, extract FHIR data related to an organization’s members, query any FHIR data, issue credentials to authorized personnel for testing FHIR data for any patient record, and allows system-to-system connections for enterprise FHIR data exchange.
“Organizations are entering a new phase of FHIR-based interoperability,” said Onyx CEO Susheel Ladwa. “We can collect more and more FHIR-data, but enterprises need the tools to manage and get value from that data. GLEAM allows them to do that.
Gleam’s unique “modules” integrate the existing portfolio of standardized FHIR resources:
1. Gleam Claims - provides access to Carin Blue Button Implementation Guide Resource data (i.e., Patient, Coverage, Practitioner, Organization and Explanation of Benefit etc.)
2. Gleam Clinical – Provides access to US Core and PDex Clinical Resources data.
3. Gleam Formulary – Provides access to Medication List and Medication Resource Profile data.
4. Gleam Payer-to-Payer - Provides access to Task and Consent Resource data and needs to be implemented along with Gleam Clinical module.
“FHIR has made it easier to access health data,” said Ankit Agarwal, Onyx’s Director of IT Delivery Services. “GLEAM enables our customers to connect FHIR data with the systems that actually manage care and improve patient outcomes, realizing the promise of health data interoperability.”
About Onyx, LLC
Onyx, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
