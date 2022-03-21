SCDSS Announces Title IV-E Prevention Plan Approval

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 767-1488 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

March 21st, 2022- The federal Children’s Bureau approved the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) Family First Prevention Plan on January 27, 2022. South Carolina becomes the 20th state in the nation to have its plan approved.

The Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) provides states the option to use Title IV-E funds for specific evidence-based prevention services for eligible children at risk of foster care placement and their families. South Carolina is excited to implement the approved evidence-based prevention services listed in the plan. These services are proven to strengthen children and families, preventing removal and allowing children to remain safely in their homes.

Three categories of evidence-based services are approved in South Carolina’s plan: mental health, substance abuse, and parenting. Services may be federally funded for up to a twelve-month period and families can receive services for multiple periods.

Approved Services

Brief Strategic Family Therapy Parents as Teachers

Healthy Families America Functional Family Therapy

Homebuilders Multisystemic Therapy

Nurse-Family Partnership Parent-Child Interaction Therapy

Over the next several years, SCDSS will work with partners and stakeholders to implement its now fully-approved FFPSA Prevention Plan. “The children and families of South Carolina will benefit greatly from the approval of our state’s IV-E Prevention Plan,” says Karen Bryant, Deputy Director of Child Welfare. “We are very hopeful that this will enhance the work that is already underway to create a continuum of well-being for our families. This is an important shift from a focus on child removal to a system that strengthens families by providing resources to prevent family separation.”

###