Xite Realty Expands Dallas Home Office
Xite Realty, the leading provider of healthcare real estate and practice sales, is proud to announce the official expansion of its home office in Richardson.
We expanded because of the success and growth in our real estate and practice sales division. That growth is only possible because our clients continue to grow and trust Xite’s unique platform.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xite Realty, the leading provider of healthcare real estate and practice sales, is proud to announce the official expansion of its home office in Richardson. The Richardson office serves as the headquarters for its other locations throughout Texas, Florida, and Georgia.
— Santee Hathaway
Xite Realty expanded into 7,342 square feet at 801 E. Campbell in Richardson Texas. The lease was negotiated between Deborah Borum (Beltway Commercial Real Estate) and Michael Tatum and Santee Hathaway of Xite Realty.
The expansion will allow the rapidly growing company to extend their reach in Texas with plans to open additional offices nationwide.
“We are grateful to our old and new clients alike who have fueled our growth over the years. The most exciting part of this expansion is the additional capacity we now have to bring on additional sales and transaction personnel to grow their careers on our unique brokerage platform,”said Michael Tatum, principal partner at Xite Realty, LLC.
By bolstering their operations in Texas, where they also maintain satellite offices in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, Xite Realty has increased their ability to produce the demographic data and analysis needed to help medical professionals identify the best locations for a future practice. The expansion also allowed the corporate office to increase staff by 30% in 2021.
“We expanded because of the success and growth in our real estate and practice sales division,” said founder Santee Hathaway. “That growth is only possible because our clients continue to grow and trust Xite’s unique platform.”
Xite represents doctors who want to start a practice, purchase an existing practice, or sell their existing practice. Using proprietary tools for demographic, competition analysis, real estate evaluations, and financial prospectus, Xite helps guide medical professionals through what may be a confusing or challenging time: the start or end of their practice ownership.
“Recent developments in the industry, such as the retailization of healthcare has opened up opportunities for our company,” said Hathaway. “Medical professionals who find themselves at that stage where they are ready to branch out to their own practice, have never had more opportunities to thrive. But the changing landscape of the healthcare market can also be challenging, which is where we like to help our clients to plan for future success.”
Xite Companies is the industry-leading provider of commercial real estate services and practice sales to doctors nationwide. They provide physicians across the United States with strategic healthcare-specific real estate representation through utilizing a data driven approach to site selection. Xite’s acquisitions team harbors the largest database of qualified buyers for healthcare practices in the country.
About Xite Realty
Xite Realty helps physicians, dentists, optometrists, veterinarians, and other medical professionals open their dream offices. Founded in 2013, Xite Realty has six offices in three states, staffed with professionals to assist our clients open, sell, or purchase a medical practice in the United States. We equip our clients with tangible evidence for their startups by using tailored demographic data and tested healthcare real estate expertise. For more information, visit https://xiteco.com
