Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales Opens Atlanta Office

Xite Realty, an industry-leading provider of healthcare real estate services and practice sales, has opened offices in Atlanta.
Our sixth location will help us service the medical industry and real estate markets for our clients.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xite Realty LLC, an industry-leading provider of healthcare real estate services and practice sales, has opened offices in Atlanta. This marks the sixth location for the Texas-based company.
The Georgia office is located at 100 Avalon Blvd in Alpharetta, just north of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The new location marks a new venture to expand business in a vibrant community in and around Atlanta, which has seen growth in many areas of medical practice real estate and transitions.
“Atlanta is a great complement to our office in Orlando,” said co-founder Tommy Newton. “The southeast is a great market for us, and Atlanta is a wonderful city.”
Newton cites several factors in selecting Atlanta for the new Xite location, including that the state and region are pro-business, have positive population growth rates, and that Atlanta provides an excellent quality of life.
“This is a logical next step for us,” Newton said. “Our sixth location will help us service the medical industry and real estate markets for our clients.”
Courtenay Smith, Vice-President of Practice Sales, is leading the Atlanta office. She has more than a decade of experience in healthcare and business development for medical clients in the Atlanta region. Smith has degrees from Auburn University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and her MBA from Auburn.
Xite serves clients in the dental, medical, optical, and veterinary practice areas. They have brokered deals in every corner of the U.S., helping physicians achieve their dream of owning their own practice.
About Xite Realty, LLC
Founded in 2013 by Santee Hathaway, Michael Tatum, Patrick Valentz and Tommy Newton, Xite Companies is the industry-leading provider of commercial real estate services and practice sales to healthcare professionals. Xite real estate professionals provide physicians across the United States strategic healthcare-specific real estate representation through utilizing a data driven approach to site selection. Xites acquisitions team allows physicians access to the largest database of qualified buyers for healthcare practices matching physicians and physician groups with sellers.
