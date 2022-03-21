The WoMo Network to Host Networking Event With a Panel of Local Executives to Close Women’s History Month
The Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a networking event with a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen to discuss the current state of the workforce for women
The pandemic was disproportionately difficult on working moms so I think now more so than ever before working moms & all women in the workforce need to be able to connect & support each other.”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES , March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women's History Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a networking event with a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Susan Jin Davis, Suzanne Toner, LeeAnn Kindness, and Isabelle Scarchilli — to discuss the current state of the workforce for women. The event will take place on March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch at SAVONA in Gulph Mills, Pennsylvania and will be moderated by WoMo’s Founder and Elysium Marketing Group’s President, Elyse Lupin. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Panel members will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted their lives professionally and personally, and what changes they have made throughout the pandemic to adapt. They will also offer their predictions on how they believe the workforce will shift for working mothers moving forward. After sharing their insights, participants will have the opportunity to ask the panel questions and to network with peers.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Girls Spark, a nonprofit organization that provides teenage girls with a supportive, empowering environment where they can learn, collaborate, and overcome adversity in facing today’s social issues. The nonprofit is guided by a passionate team of high school girls and an adult steering committee with a shared vision of helping girls navigate challenging social issues by offering helpful resources and hosting events for teens.
About the WoMo Network
The WoMo Network was founded in 2016 by working mom, Elyse Lupin, President of Elysium Marketing Group.This organization originated with a high-end video series by CinemaCake Filmmakers featuring Working Moms in the Greater Philadelphia area who has an interesting story to tell, insider tips for all Working Moms, and support for new Working Moms. The WoMo Network took a hiatus during the pandemic, but recently, Elyse was reinvigorated to pursue her passion project stating that “The pandemic was disproportionately difficult on working moms. We had to continue to work hard in our careers, but also become the at-home teacher, caretaker, and so many other additional roles. As we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, I think now more so than ever before working moms and all women in the workforce need to be able to connect, inspire, and support each other.”
About the Panelists
Susan Jin Davis has 30 years of experience in the communications and technology industry, and currently serves as the Social Impact Officer for Al Roker Entertainment, Inc. Susan also serves as the Chair of the Board for the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies and is a director on the Boards of the Asian Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund, the Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, and the Juvenile Law Center. She additionally serves on the Board of Trustees of Bryn Mawr College.
Suzanne Toner possesses 18 years of HR experience and currently serves as the Chief People Officer at Insomnia Cookies. Previously, she has served as the Vice President of Human Resources at honeygrow, and the Senior Director of Human Resources at Five Below, Inc. Suzanne is also a member of AWE: Awesome Women Executives (CEOs, COOs, CHROs), a group of women on LinkedIn who help other women navigate business challenges.
LeeAnn Kindness has over 15 years of experience in ecommerce, marketing, and nutrition, driving growth for direct to consumer brands through product development and consumer-focused innovation. With a unique background, she’s combined a master’s in nutrition from Drexel University with marketing experience to lead food policy and nutrition strategy for Wawa. Previously, LeeAnn spent 13 years building the e-commerce business and driving marketing efforts for Steven Singer Jewelers located in Philadelphia, and has also worked in product development and R&D for Nutrisystem. LeeAnn is currently an internal member of the Food Policy Council for Wawa, a member of the Academy of Nutrition, and is a Registered Dietetic Tech Nutritionist.
Isabelle Scarchilli has an extensive marketing career and currently serves as the CMO of LAGOS, with eleven years of experience working for the designer jewelry company. Previously, she served as the Global Strategy Marketing Director for Givaudan in Paris and New York, and as the Marketing Manager for Unilever in New York. Scarchili holds a master’s degree in Fashion Merchandising from FIT as well as a master’s degree in business/commerce from ICN Business School.
