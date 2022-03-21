Macrorueda 90 We are GMSacha Inchi GMSacha New Life style 2021 logo

GMS $ QEDN has confirmed meetings with UNFI and GoGo Quinua during the Macrorueda event in Cali Colombia on March 31 and April 1, 2022

GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi is the only real superfood that is changing the lives of farmers and consumers.” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

The MACRORRUEDA 90, is the most important commercial space for internationalization in the country, where Colombian exporters and international buyers hold business meetings.

It takes place within the framework of the celebration of 30 years of ProColombia and for the first time it will be held in two cities, Medellín and Cali, bringing together more than 3,000 national and international businessmen.

This activity, which is part of the strategy of taking advantage of the Free Trade Agreements, diversifying markets and promoting the exportable offer of Colombian companies, will be held on March 28 and 29, 2022 in Medellín with the participation of the Sistema Moda e Industrias 4.0 chains, and on March 31 and April 1 in Cali for the Agrifood, Metalworking and Other Industries, and Chemical and Life Sciences chains.

About GoGo Quinoa…

Humane, Healthy, Bold, Down to Earth…

Our quinoa was the first fair trade certified in North America and has become our raison d’être as we have learned to process this pseudo-grain with exceptional nutritional properties.

From backpacker to food processor nationwide, my meeting with quinoa was the motive for developing an ethical project led by fair and ecological values.

About Go Go Quinua

Nutritious, tasty and versatile, quinoa has all the essential amino acids for absorbing the proteins necessary for the renewal of body tissue and the maintenance of good health. The plants are resistant to drought, require little water, and reduce the agrarian environmental pressure posed by other crops such as rice or corn.

By developing the widest range of quinoa products in the world, we have worked exceptionally hard with our partners to add quinoa to your daily diet, keeping in mind that eating is a pleasure in life. What we do tastes good.

Try our products and taste

the well-being of quinoa.

Martin Bilodeau

Founding President GoGo Quinoa

https://www.gogoquinoa.com/

About UNFI

Grocery, frozen, produce, chill, health & beauty, deli, bakery & more

In retail, assortment is #1. You need the right products to grow or stay ahead. With over 250,000 of them, from established favorites to the latest trends, the possibilities are endless. An ever-expanding selection of 1,000 new products every month from national brands to local entrepreneurs. Everything for your store, kitchen and website

https://www.unfi.com/

GMSacha Inchi brand is the only Brand in the world made from Sacha Inchi

What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane.https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

GMSacha Inchi at Gulfood one of the top brands