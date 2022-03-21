UCaaS Solutions Enhanced by Digital Engagement Platform from Cloud Conventions
When coupled with UCaaS as part of an enterprise or SMB offering, Cloud Conventions elevates the ability to inform, educate, and interact with audiences.
In the expanding age of the virtual workforce, business customers need to include higher levels of digital engagement to enhance interaction with both their employees and customers.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convey Services, parent company of Cloud Conventions, today demonstrated new capabilities to bolster Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) by adding the ability to digitally engage internal and external audiences with its virtual event and content management platform. When coupled with a UCaaS solution as part of an enterprise or SMB offering, Cloud Conventions elevates the ability to inform, educate, and interact with audiences by providing management of webinar sessions, a content resource center, discussion forums along with features and capabilities to convert individuals from passive listeners to active participants.
“Unified Communications technology was never more critical than during the Pandemic to keep remote teams connected and serve customers through integrated video, voice and contact center solutions,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey Services. “In the expanding age of the virtual workforce, business customers need to include higher levels of digital engagement to enhance interaction with both their employees and customers. Cloud Conventions is the first SaaS platform to deliver virtual event capabilities to a UCaaS stack, unifying both enterprise-based and SMB communications to deliver greater value.”
Adding the Cloud Conventions engagement platform to a UCaaS solution creates a 365-resource center with managed information flow, control of brand identity, enhanced training and educational resources, along with the ability to stage virtual or hybrid events. Cloud Conventions is integrated with BlueJeans by Verizon and Zoom and can be integrated with other conferencing solutions through its API. Additional integrations include Vimeo for video hosting as well as registration systems for large in-person tradeshow events. Cloud Conventions is built on a sophisticated content delivery and management architecture, it onboards, and manages participants, offers an email and text engine for outreach, has interactive engagement tools, and sophisticated analytics to track every platform interaction.
“UCaaS has been defined as a cloud-delivered model that supports telephony, messaging, mobility, meetings, and other communications-enabled business processes, but it is quickly evolving into Unified Communications & Collaboration as a Service (UCCaaS) by adding true collaboration as part of the service stack,” Bradfield added. “Applications for virtual events and digital engagement include sales kickoffs and remote meetings, user conferences, virtual education and certifications, product launches, or holding press conferences and investor relations events. UCCaaS solutions are becoming the focal point for all digital collaboration and should be accessible 365 days a year, not just for a single event.”
