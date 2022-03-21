Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Athlete and her family show reaction of surprise when new grant is announced

Erin Norton and her family are surprised with new adaptive sports equipment by The Hartford

Local Athlete Surprised With Custom Sports Equipment

Adaptive sports equipment is extremely expensive to own, so the more equipment we have in our fleet, the more athletes we can get out on the slopes, trails, waterways, and bike paths. ”
— VT Adaptive Executive Director Erin Fernandez
KILLINGTON, VT, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (Vermont Adaptive), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreational programs state-wide, year-round to people with disabilities, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment. The grant enabled Vermont Adaptive, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase four sit skis; two Monique Mono Skis and two Dynamique Bi Skis. Each ski costs more than $5,500, plus other costs for outriggers and custom-fit accessories.

“We are honored that The Hartford chose Vermont Adaptive to receive this grant,” said Erin Fernandez, executive director for the organization. “Adaptive sports equipment is extremely expensive to own, so the more equipment we have in our fleet, the more athletes we can get out on the slopes, trails, waterways, and bike paths. Grants like these are critical to our operations. Our thanks go to The Hartford and Move United for helping ensure that sports are for everyBODY.”

The Hartford also surprised Erin Norton with a new Dynamique Bi Ski and accessories. Norton’s current sit ski is more than 15 years old. The new ski, an Enabling Technology Dynamique, is better engineered to meet Norton’s needs and will allow for higher speeds, better stability, and more precise and balanced movements.

The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
Company/Organization
Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
Paralympic Gold Medalist Kari Miller Ortiz Joins Move United Staff
FOUR INDIVIDUALS INDUCTED INTO ADAPTIVE SPORTS HALL OF FAME IN 2021
View All Stories From This Author