Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
Local Athlete Surprised With Custom Sports Equipment
Adaptive sports equipment is extremely expensive to own, so the more equipment we have in our fleet, the more athletes we can get out on the slopes, trails, waterways, and bike paths. "KILLINGTON, VT, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (Vermont Adaptive), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreational programs state-wide, year-round to people with disabilities, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment. The grant enabled Vermont Adaptive, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase four sit skis; two Monique Mono Skis and two Dynamique Bi Skis. Each ski costs more than $5,500, plus other costs for outriggers and custom-fit accessories.
— VT Adaptive Executive Director Erin Fernandez
“We are honored that The Hartford chose Vermont Adaptive to receive this grant,” said Erin Fernandez, executive director for the organization. “Adaptive sports equipment is extremely expensive to own, so the more equipment we have in our fleet, the more athletes we can get out on the slopes, trails, waterways, and bike paths. Grants like these are critical to our operations. Our thanks go to The Hartford and Move United for helping ensure that sports are for everyBODY.”
The Hartford also surprised Erin Norton with a new Dynamique Bi Ski and accessories. Norton’s current sit ski is more than 15 years old. The new ski, an Enabling Technology Dynamique, is better engineered to meet Norton’s needs and will allow for higher speeds, better stability, and more precise and balanced movements.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
