Plans for a new Sherwood Elementary School

CANADA, March 21 - Work is well underway to break ground this summer for the new Sherwood Elementary School.

Parents and community members are invited to a virtual meeting to discuss the plans for the new school, including a presentation of the proposed floor plans, site plan and 3-D exterior and interior views of the building.

“We are pleased to see the design coming together for the new school, and we want to give all parents an opportunity to ask questions and provide input. The new facility will be a modern space, with increased square footage and designed with student safety and learning as priorities. It will also be net-zero ready and fully electric with high-efficiency standards." - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

th at 6:30 pm. To register, click The virtual meeting will be on Thursday, March 24at 6:30 pm. To register, click here

Media Contact Autumn Tremere Department of Education and Lifelong Learning agtremere@gov.pe.ca