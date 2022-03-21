Route 64 Bridge Replacement to Start Soon in Lamar

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a bridge replacement soon on Route 64 in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar.

PennDOT expects work to begin March 28. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

Work will be done in a half-width configuration and an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by temporary traffic signals. Work activity will include removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #