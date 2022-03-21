12th Street Corridor Project Expected to Start Next Month

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to improve more than 20 intersections along the 12th Street (Route 5) Corridor in the City of Erie, Erie County is expected to start early next month.

The $8.7 million project is being done as a companion project to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, which is expected to get underway later this year. The 12th Street upgrades will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and will allow for safer and more efficient traffic flow through the city. The corridor will also serve as a detour route during different portions of the Bayfront project.

"We worked extensively with the City of Erie to develop this project and are excited to see work beginning soon. These improvements will provide a major upgrade to safety and traffic flow for all those traveling on the corridor, whether they are walking, riding a bike, taking the bus, or driving a car," said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. "It is a great example of how PennDOT uses a holistic approach to examining and improving our transportation system."

The project includes improvements along 6.5 miles of 12th Street from the Interstate 79 Exit to Route 290 (Bayfront Connector). It includes 120 new poles, improved traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor.

Complete signal replacements will be done at the following intersections with East and West 12th Street:

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

Modifications, including retimings, will be done at the following intersections with West 12th Street:

Interstate 79 northbound on-ramp;

Lincoln Avenue; and

Greengarden Boulevard.

This project also includes the installation of two electronic message boards, one on I-79 northbound before the exits for 26th Street and 12th Street and the other on Route 290 before the intersection with 12th Street. The large IntelligentTransportation System (ITS) dynamic message signs will be used to alert motorist of travel times to key destinations, as well as crash and weather-related incidents.

Onsite work is expected to start April 4, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed in November 2022.

Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA is the contractor. The contract cost is $8,749,999, which is being paid entirely with federal funds.

No detours are expected in connection with the 12th Street project, but motorists should be alert for possible lane restrictions and traffic controlled by flaggers.

Information on the 12th Street Corridor Project is also available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

