MDA to Hold Public Input Sessions on USDA Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking input from the public on proposed pathways for food procurement and distribution as part of an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program. The goal of the LFPA program is to purchase food from Socially Disadvantaged producers* and distribute this food to underserved communities throughout the state. This program is open to state governments and federally recognized tribal governments.

MDA staff are working with the MDA Emerging Farmers Working Group as well as staff from the Minnesota Departments of Health, Education, and Human Services on this application. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a comment session during the public meetings. These sessions will be held at the following times using Microsoft Teams:

Thursday, March 24, 2022 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Teams link

Monday, March 28, 2022 Noon - 1 p.m. Teams link

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event please contact Alex Cortes at 651-895-0315 or through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 as soon as possible.

*USDA definition of Socially Disadvantaged producers: Socially Disadvantaged Farmer or Rancher is a farmer or rancher who is a member of a Socially Disadvantaged Group. A Socially Disadvantaged Group is a group whose members have been subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, and, where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs, reprisal, or because all or a part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program.

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us