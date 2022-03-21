Missing inmate arrested in Scottsbluff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-15)

March 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing last month from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Scottsbluff. Authorities say they located John Nereson #211183 while investigating a report of someone living near a storage center. Scottsbluff police arrested him on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Nereson disappeared on February 24, 2022 after leaving CCC-L and walking toward a bus stop. His sentence started on February 18, 2020. Nereson was sentenced to eight years to 12 years on multiple charges out of Scotts Bluff County that include assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving while on a revoked license. He has a tentative release date of June 26, 2025 and a parole eligibility date of June 26, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

