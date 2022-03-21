Tara Thomas Works With Shay of Put A Ring On It as a New Season Airs
Award-winning public relations specialist, Tara Thomas, continues to expand her reach as she works with Shay on the popular TV series, Put A Ring On It.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shay Prince is the cast on this exciting project scheduled to premiere on the 25th of this month, delivering the best entertainment to millions of people in the United States and other parts
"I'm very excited to be working with Shay and super excited to be associated with a show like put a ring on it such a great show," said Tara Thomas.
The entertainment industry has continued to evolve over the years, as different categories of stakeholders, ranging from content creators to production outfits, emerge to deliver an amazing experience to the audience. PR agencies have undoubtedly played a major role in the growth of the global entertainment industry, giving a platform for talented acts and producers to reach their target audience. The situation is not particularly different in the United States, with the likes of Tara Thomas Agency practically setting the pace as substantiated by the recent partnership with Shay and Put A Ring On It.
Put A Ring On It is a project by Nicole LaBeach and Will Packer Production that first aired in October, 2020. The unscripted relationship series follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach to begin a 9-week relationship experiment. The third season of the reality show sees the return of a familiar face to the screen, as he courts one of the women and takes viewers on another suspense-filled journey of intrigue, romance, and drama.
Shay Prince is another project involving Tara Thomas, with the new show scheduled to officially start airing on March 31, 2022.
About Tara Thomas Agency
Tara Thomas Agency is a public relations outfit founded by experienced media professional, Tara Thomas, to help content creators in the entertainment industry reach their target audience.
